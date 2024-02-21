Mother charged after 5-year-old girl seen waxing nude adults

MEMPHIS (Court TV) — A Tennessee woman is charged with child neglect after a social media post of her 5-year-old daughter waxing nude adults went viral.

Jasmine Moss, 30, was arrested Monday on a warrant issued by the Memphis Police Department. Moss became the center of an investigation after authorities were alerted to pictures on social media that showed her daughter waxing nude adults, according to a press release.

Moss, who reportedly runs a hair removal business out of her home, wrote in the post that her daughter waxed two dozen clients over more than eight hours, reported WREG.

A local esthetician told WMC-TV a person must be at least 16 years old, complete 750 hours of training and pass examinations to become a licensed esthetician in Tennessee.

Police said the investigation was led by the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Authorities said the case is an ongoing investigation, and are instructing others to “not download or upload these images in any way.”