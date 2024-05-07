Julie Grant: Corey Micciolo Needed a 'Youth Mentor', Not an Abuser!

- Watch Live
Julie says that Christopher Gregor had a duty to protect his six-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, not endanger him. Julie was astounded to learn Gregor was once a youth mentor. And, true crime trends in a full episode of Opening Statements. (5/7/24) MORE
