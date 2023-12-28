Neighbor arrested, charged with assaulting Charlie Sheen

Posted at 2:20 PM, December 28, 2023

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu, California, home this week, authorities said.

Charlie Sheen smiles at a red carpet event

FILE – Charlie Sheen, a cast member in “Scary Movie V,” poses at the premiere of the film on April 11, 2013, in Los Angeles. Sheen’s neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said. Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday, Sec. 22, 2023. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday. She was also taken into custody for force likely to create bodily injury and burglary.

Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call.

Schrock, 47, was expected to appear in court Friday.

Representatives for Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheen, 58, is known for his role on “Two and a Half Men.” He starred in films including “Wall Street,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Major League.”

