Nevada high court won’t reconsider ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor’s case

Posted at 4:53 PM, January 18, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

By RIO YAMAT Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court won’t reconsider former “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse‘s request to dismiss a sprawling indictment that accuses him of leading a cult, taking underage wives and sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls.

“Rehearing denied,” two of three justices who heard oral arguments last November said in a terse order dated Tuesday. Justice Douglas Herndon dissented. Chasing Horse still can seek a hearing before the full seven-member court.

Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in North Las Vegas, Nev., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Bail has been set at $300,000 for the former “Dances With Wolves” actor charged in Nevada with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls. (AP Photo/Ty O’Neil)

The state high court decision means prosecutors in Las Vegas can proceed with their 18-count criminal case after months of Chasing Horse legal challenges. The 47-year-old has been in custody since his arrest in January 2023 near the North Las Vegas home he is said to have shared with five wives.

Chasing Horse has pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual assault of a minor, kidnapping and child abuse. A hearing is scheduled next Wednesday in Clark County District Court.

His lawyers argued the case should be dismissed because, the former actor said, the sexual encounters were consensual. One of his accusers was younger than 16, the age of consent in Nevada, when the alleged abuse began, authorities said.

Kristy Holston, a deputy public defender representing Chasing Horse, also argued the indictment was an overreach by the Clark County district attorney’s office and that some evidence presented to the grand jury, including a definition of grooming, had tainted the state’s case.

Holston declined Thursday to comment about the state Supreme Court decision.

Chasing Horse is known for his portrayal of Smiles a Lot in the 1990 film “Dances with Wolves.”

Law enforcement authorities say in the decades since starring in the Oscar-winning movie, Chasing Horse became a self-proclaimed medicine man among tribes and traveled around North America to perform healing ceremonies. They say he used his position to gain access to vulnerable girls and women starting in the early 2000s.

The abuse allegations cross multiple U.S. states, including Nevada, where he was living when he was arrested, as well as Montana and South Dakota, according to the indictment.

One of the victims identified in the Nevada case was 14 when Chasing Horse told her the spirits of their ancestors had instructed him to have sex with her, according to court documents and prosecutors.

___

Associated Press writer Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

More In:

Related Stories

Nathan Chasing Horse in court on April 3, 2023.

Chasing Horse asks Nevada high court to toss sex abuse case

“Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse, charged with sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls, ask Nevada high court to toss his indictment. More

Nathan Chasing Horse in court on April 3, 2023.

Chasing Horse sex abuse charges upheld, drug crime dropped

A judge said said state prosecutors presented enough evidence for 'a reasonable grand juror to conclude that the sexual assaults occurred.' More

Nathan Chasing Horse during a court hearing.

Judge weighs request to toss Chasing Horse’s sex abuse case

Former “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse, accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls, asks judge to toss indictment against him. More

TRENDING

Julie Grant
Scott Peterson holds up Laci Peterson fliers.
GFX of Indiana high court's Delphi ruling.
karen read appears in court

LATEST NEWS

Michelle Troconis in court
elliott binney mugshot

SCRIPPS NEWS

Flight attendant arrested for recording minors in airplane bathrooms
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer
Rep. Swalwell wants Roger Stone prosecuted for death threat recording