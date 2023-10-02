Opening statements banner

NH v. Logan Clegg: Hiker Trail Murder Trial

Posted at 4:19 PM, October 2, 2023

By LAUREN SILVER

CONCORD, N.H. (Court TV) — A man described as a “globetrotter” found living in a tent will go on trial for murdering a couple on a popular New Hampshire hiking trail.

Logan Clegg is charged with second-degree murder for the deaths of Stephen Reid and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid, who were found shot and buried beneath sticks and leaves at the Marsh Loop Trailhead on April 18, 2022. Both victims had been shot multiple times. In an arrest affidavit, police said the medical examiner determined Stephen was shot four times while Wendy was shot twice.

Booking photo of Logan Clegg

This booking photo provided by the South Burlington, Vt. Police Dept., shows Logan Clegg. Clegg, 26, who was described as homeless, was arrested Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022, by police in South Burlington after detectives from New Hampshire spotted him in the area. Described as a person of interest in an unsolved homicide in New Hampshire, Clegg was ordered held without bail Thursday Oct. 13, 2022, after he was arrested in Vermont on a charge of being a fugitive from justice from Utah. (South Burlington, Vt. Police Dept. via AP)

When detectives first saw Clegg, they found him living in a tent near the Reids’ apartment, but he did not give officers his real name, instead he introduced himself as “Arthur Kelly.” In an arrest affidavit obtained by Court TV, officers said once they determined Clegg’s identity, they learned he had a long criminal history, including convictions for theft and arrests with stolen weapons in Utah.

Described as a globetrotter, detectives said Clegg had traveled to France, Portugal, Germany and Iceland in the years prior to the murders before taking a job at McDonald’s in Concord in 2021.

A number of witnesses on the trail said they saw a suspicious man walking around and heard gunshots, and gave police vague descriptions, though none had photographs or video. Among the commonalities in description was that the man was carrying plastic grocery bags.

Officers also identified what they termed a “Burnt Tent Site,” a single tent in a secluded area where dozens of small propane tanks that appeared to be burned were found on April 26, 2022. They also observed burnt soda cans, pots and heating/cooking equipment.

Among the items of evidence officers focused on in their investigation were cans of Mountain Dew “Code Red,” which were initially seen scattered near Clegg’s tent, but then disappeared along with all evidence of Clegg when police returned to the scene for further investigation.

Police used the smaller number of stores that sell that specific soda to identify Clegg on video and identify him as the mysterious man described by witnesses, as well as the person who called himself Arthur Kelly.

Clegg has pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys have challenged the validity of some of the evidence in the case. They have argued that bullet casings found at the scene were placed there after the shooting because they were not found when officers initially found the victims.

Photo of Stephen and Djeswende Reid
Stephen and Djeswende 'Wendy' Reid were found murdered on a hiking trail near their home. (New Hampshire Attorney General's Office)
  • Photo of Stephen and Djeswende Reid
  • Missing Persons poster of Stephen and Djeswende Reid
  • Police black and white sketch of a male's profile
  Map of Broken Ground Trails

