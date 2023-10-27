Ohio woman indicted for ‘serial killings’ allegedly used sex to lure men

By LAUREN SILVER

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Court TV) — A woman charged in what prosecutors described as a series of “serial killings” is due in court on Monday for her arraignment on a list of charges including murder and trafficking in drugs.

The Ohio Attorney General announced Rebecca Auborn’s arrest in a news release, describing her as a woman who allegedly “met men for sex and drugged them so she could rob them.” Auborn was indicted on four counts of murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of felonious assault, five counts of corrupting another with drugs, one count of tampering with evidence and four counts of trafficking in drugs.

“Don’t buy sex in Ohio — it ruins lives and it could cost you yours,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement announcing the arrest.

Investigators said they linked Auborn to five victims who overdosed, four of whom died. The victims were not identified by name and overdosed on dates from Dec. 13, 2022, through June 17, 2023. Police initially began their investigation after receiving reports that “a woman was allegedly meeting men for sex in northeast Columbus, then dosing the ‘Johns.”

As part of the same investigation, Auborn had previously been charged on Sept. 11 with robbery, assault, murder, and other drug charges. She remains in jail without bond, according to records reviewed by Court TV.

The victims were allegedly targeted in a specific area of northeast Columbus, and police believe there could be others. A map released by prosecutors highlights the area.

The case bears striking similarities to that of Aileen Wuronos, a serial killer who worked as a prostitute and killed men who paid for her services. While she was sentenced to death for killing one man, she confessed to killing seven others. Her story inspired the 2003 movie ‘Monster,’ starring Charlize Theron.

Court TV Archives: FL v. Wuornos (1992)

Police have asked anyone with information about any other potential victims in Ohio to contact the Columbus Division of Police tip line at 614-645-2228.