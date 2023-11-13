Parents of school shooter Ethan Crumbley to have separate trials

Posted at 6:51 PM, November 13, 2023

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan school shooter will have separate trials for their alleged roles in the deaths of four students, a judge said Monday.

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley had presented a united defense for two years. But their lawyers asked for separate trials after prosecutors shared new evidence.

A man and woman in jail uniforms and face masks sit in court

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2022, photo, Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appear in court in Rochester Hills, Mich. The Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, clearing the way for the parents of the Oxford High School shooter to face trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)

“It is apparent that a conflict exists,” wrote Mariell Lehman, who represents James Crumbley.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews granted the request, though it wasn’t immediately clear who would go first. The Crumbleys had been preparing for a Jan. 23 trial.

MORE: Court Ruling Allows Parents of School Shooter to Stand Trial

Ethan Crumbley, 17, killed four fellow students at Oxford High School in November 2021 and wounded six more students and a staff member. He pleaded guilty and faces a possible life sentence on Dec. 8.

The parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of contributing to the tragedy by making a gun accessible to their son at home and ignoring his mental health needs.

Prosecutors said the Crumbleys have a constitutional right to separate trials, though they noted that two trials will be tough for victims’ families and shooting survivors.

More In:

Related Stories

split screen showing surveillance video and a dr. on zoom

Doctor Who Evaluated Ethan Crumbley on ‘Dysfunctional System’

Dr. Colin King, who spent hours evaluating school shooter Ethan Crumbley, talks about the factors that led to a 'perfect storm' in Oxford. More

mugshots in a large monitor on a studio set

Court Ruling Allows Parents of School Shooter to Stand Trial

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled that James and Jennifer Crumbley can face charges of involuntary manslaughter for the Oxford school shooting. More

A man and woman in jail uniforms and face masks sit in court

Court ruling allows parents of school shooter to stand trial

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their son's mass shooting at Oxford High School. More

TRENDING

maya kowalski appears in court
The Case Against Bryan Kohberger
Jose Baez stands with his client Shanna Gardner

LATEST NEWS

three photos side by side
A man and woman in jail uniforms and face masks sit in court
Maya Kowalski on the stand
Murdaugh in court wearing orange jumpsuit

SCRIPPS NEWS

A year after University of Idaho murders, where does the case stand?
Wife repeatedly said husband was going to kill her before her murder
Maya Kowalski accuses hospital of sex assault days after lawsuit win