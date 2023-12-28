Pierce Brosnan in hot water, accused of trespassing in Yellowstone

Posted at 2:16 PM, December 28, 2023

By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.

Pierce Brosnan stands in front of a Netflix background

Pierce Brosnan poses at a special screening of the film “The Out-Laws,” Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Regal LA Live theaters in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Brosnan walked in an off-limits area at Mammoth Terraces, in the northern part of Yellowstone near the Wyoming-Montana line, on Nov. 1, according to two federal citations issued Tuesday.

Brosnan, 70, is scheduled for a mandatory court appearance on Jan. 23 in the courtroom of the world’s oldest national park. The Associated Press sent a request for comment to his Instagram account Thursday.

Yellowstone officials declined to comment. Brosnan was in the park on a personal visit and not for film work, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Wyoming said.

Mammoth Terraces is a scenic spot of mineral-encrusted hot springs bubbling from a hillside. They’re just some of the park’s hundreds of thermal features, which range from spouting geysers to gurgling mud pots, with water at or near the boiling point.

Going out-of-bounds in such areas can be dangerous: Some of the millions of people who visit Yellowstone each year get badly burned by ignoring warnings not to stray off the trail.

Getting caught can bring legal peril too, with jail time, hefty fines and bans from the park handed down to trespassers regularly.

In addition to his four James Bond films, Brosnan starred in the 1980s TV series “Remington Steele” and is known for starring roles in the films “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “The Thomas Crown Affair.”

More In:

Related Stories

Charlie Sheen smiles at a red carpet event

Neighbor arrested, charged with assaulting Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen's neighbor was arrested and charged with assault with deadly weapon after allegedly attacking the actor at his home. More

Danny Masterson booking photo

Danny Masterson sent to state prison to begin sentence for rapes

Actor Danny Masterson was admitted to North Kern State Prison in California to begin serving his sentence for two rape convictions. More

top 5 trials countdown graphic

Countdown Court TV’s Top 5 Trials of 2023

Court TV gave viewers a front-row seat to justice for dozens of trials in 2023, but these five brought in the most viewers on CourtTV.com. More

TRENDING

Savannah Soto picture distributed by Texas Department of Public Safety
top 5 trials countdown graphic
Splitscreen of Matt Johnson reporting and Lindsay Shiver leaving court.
a police cruiser is parked outside of a building that says 'police department'

LATEST NEWS

Kimberlee Singler
Savannah Soto picture distributed by Texas Department of Public Safety
Charlie Sheen smiles at a red carpet event
Pierce Brosnan stands in front of a Netflix background

SCRIPPS NEWS

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is free from prison. Here's what she's doing next
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after her mother's murder
Teens stabbed on Christmas by New York man wanting 'White people dead'