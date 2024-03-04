School Shooter Mom Trial: Jennifer Crumbley Takes The Stand

On November 30th, 2021 the community of Oxford Township, Michigan was stunned by tragedy. Four young lives, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling were taken at Oxford High School just days after students returned from Thanksgiving break. Now the teenage shooter has pleaded guilty, and in an unprecedented turn of events, his mother has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter, and his father awaits trial for the same charges. On this week’s Court TV Podcast, you’ll hear Jennifer Crumbley, the shooter’s mother, testify in her own defense, as James Crumbley prepares to face a jury himself.

