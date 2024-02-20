Student arrested after 2 killed in Colorado Springs university dorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Scripps News Denver/Court TV) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after two people were fatally shot in a dorm room at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.

The suspect was identified as Nicholas Jordan of Detroit, Michigan, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

combo image of university of colorado victims

(L) Samuel Knopp (Scripps News Colorado Springs), (R) Celie Rain Montgomery (Colorado Springs PD)

CSPD arrested Jordan without incident Monday morning before 8 a.m. UCCS confirmed Jordan is a current student at the university. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Jordan is reportedly scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

The two victims were identified Sunday as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp.

Knopp was a senior at UCCS. He studied music and was a “beloved member of the Visual and Performing Arts department,” said a university spokesperson. Montgomery was not a student. The relationship between the two is unclear.

The victims were found dead when police responded to a report of a shooting around 6 a.m. Friday. Police say the coroner’s office will determine how they died, but each person was shot at least once.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and they said there is no threat to the public.

Willow Kitchens, who told Scripps News Denver that she knew Sam Knopp and had recently gone shopping for a new suit with him, said, “He definitely knew what suited him…He had his personality, and he knew what it was. He knew who he was.”

This story was originally published by Scripps News Denver, an E.W. Scripps Company.

