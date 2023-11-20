Supreme Court rejects Derek Chauvin’s appeal

Posted at 3:52 PM, November 20, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin ‘s appeal of his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd.

FILE – Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin’s sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, on June 25, 2021.(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

The justices did not comment on leaving in place state court rulings affirming Chauvin’s conviction and 22 1/2-year sentence.

Chauvin’s lawyers argued that their client was denied a fair trial in 2021 because of pretrial publicity and concerns for violence in the event of an acquittal.

Court TV’s Trial Archives: MN v. DEREK CHAUVIN (2021)

Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pressed a knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes on the street outside a convenience store where Floyd tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. A bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.” Floyd’s death touched off protests worldwide, some of which turned violent, and forced a national reckoning with police brutality and racism that is still playing out.

Chauvin is separately appealing his conviction on federal civil rights charges.

More In:

Related Stories

Tou Thao

Last of 4 Minneapolis Cops Sentenced in George Floyd’s 2020 Death

Tou Thao, one of four police officers convicted in the 2020 death of George Floyd, has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. More

Tou Thao sentenced for being ‘human traffic cone’ in George Floyd’s killing

Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, has been sentenced to... More

Derek Chauvin appears in jail on zoom

Derek Chauvin to appeal conviction in George Floyd’s murder to US Supreme Court

Derek Chauvin's attorney said that pretrial publicity and concerns about violence made it impossible for his client to receive a fair trial. More

TRENDING

Rapper young thug appears in court
Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New York Sept. 14, 2017
Julie Grant
Alex Murdaugh (left) Vinnie Politan and expert panel (right)

LATEST NEWS

Richard Allen court arrival.
Derek Chauvin, dressed in a suit, addresses the court.

SCRIPPS NEWS

Police respond to reports of a shooting at an Ohio Walmart
Mom faces charges after 2-year-old fired her gun inside a Walmart
Law that launched thousands of sexual abuse suits is about to expire