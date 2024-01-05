Suspect in Crystal Rogers’ disappearance asks for reduced bond

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — In the next five days, one of the three men charged in the disappearance and death of Crystal Rogers will learn if his $500,000 bond will be lowered.

Steven Lawson is charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors have not detailed the specifics of what they allege his role is, but his attorney has said that Lawson picked up his son on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway after the car he was driving got a flat tire. That car belonged to Crystal Rogers, and it was found abandoned on the parkway after her disappearance.

At a bond hearing Thursday, the judge heard arguments from Lawson’s defense attorney, Ted Lavit, and special prosecutor Shane Young.

Lavit argued that his client has shown over the years that he is not a flight risk. Lavit said that Lawson has been looked at by authorities in this case since 2015.

Young argued that the bond set fits the crime of conspiracy to commit murder.

Lavit asked the judge to lower Lawson’s bond to $20,000 or to a $40,000 real estate bond. He said that Lawson likely still wouldn’t be able to afford it but that he felt it would be fair.

Lawson has previously said that his client has cooperated with investigators in the Crystal Rogers case over the last year and that Lawson was given transactional immunity for that cooperation.

Judge Charles Simms said that he would consider both arguments and issue an order within the next five days.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company.

