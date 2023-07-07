TX v. Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles: Daily Trial Updates

LAREDO, Texas (Court TV) — The penalty phase for a former Border Patrol agent found guilty of murdering his lover and their young son began on Friday, just one day after the jury’s verdict.

Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles, 33, was convicted of two counts of murder in the April 2018 deaths of Grizelda Hernandez, 28, and their toddler son, Dominic Alexander Hernandez.

The penalty phase is now underway. Burgos-Aviles is facing the death penalty.

Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles listens as the verdict is read Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Court TV)

In a news conference the day after the brutal murders, Laredo Police Department Chief Claudio Trevino said Burgos-Aviles was identified as a person of interest within minutes, in part because he stayed at the scene and called 911, asking for an ambulance to be sent.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hernandez’s family alleges that Burgos-Aviles began a relationship with Hernandez while living with another woman with whom he had children. Hernandez revealed she was pregnant, and initially told Burgos-Aviles that she intended to raise the child on her own. That child, Dominic, was born on July 26, 2016.

Hernandez eventually decided to return to school in the hopes of pursuing a career as a nurse, and reached out to Burgos-Aviles in the spring of 2018 to ask for financial assistance for daycare and bills. The wrongful death lawsuit describes Burgos-Aviles’ reaction as “resistant and irate” and says that he was concerned about the impact this would have on his other relationship and his job.

Trevino described Burgos-Aviles in 2018 as a 9-year veteran of Border Patrol, serving as a supervisor.

Grizelda, 28, and her son Dominic were killed on April 9, 2018. (Family Photos via lawsuit)

Burgos-Aviles allegedly asked Hernandez to meet him at Father McNaboe Park on April 9, 2018, with their son. “This meeting was a set-up by the defendant to rid himself of his perceived ‘problem,'” the wrongful death suit alleges.

“Upon information and belief, the bodily injuries inflicted by defendant did not kill them instantly and both had to endure excruciating pain and suffering of the attacks before finally succumbing to their injuries and passing away.”

Hernandez and her son were stabbed to death. Their bodies were found in a secluded wooded area with an empty stroller and belongings scattered nearby.

Burgos-Aviles faces the death penalty after his conviction.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

PENALTY PHASE DAY 1 – 7/7/23

DAY 7 – 7/6/23

DAY 6 – 7/5/23

DAY 5 – 6/30/23

  • A paternity test comparing the DNA of Grizelda Hernandez, Dominic Hernandez, and Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles, confirmed that Burgos-Aviles is Dominic’s father, with a probability greater than 99.99%.
  • WATCH: Mistress & Child Murder Trial: Week 1 
  • Grizelda Hernandez was stabbed 27 times. She suffered from hemorrhaging on her brain from someone hitting her head with a hard item or hitting her head on a hard surface and a fractured wrist.
  • Dominic Hernandez died due to a fatal injury to his neck.
  • The presence of blood was found on the stroller handle, fabric, seat buckle, and a rock.
  • WATCH: Jury ‘Glued’ to Burgos-Aviles Police Interview

DAY 4 – 6/29/23

DAY 3 – 6/28/23

  • Law enforcement officials with the Laredo Police Department testify to hearing the radio transmission that Burgos-Aviles was the possible suspect in the double homicide.
  • Jurors see Dominic’s clothing, shoes, and stroller during testimony.
  • A Laredo Police Officer testifies to seeing a woman pushing a stroller through the park at 9:56 a.m.
  • According to investigators, it would have taken Grizelda 10-15 minutes to walk to where her body was located.
  • Burgos-Aviles demanded that detectives take him to the home of who was blaming him for the crime to identify him.
  • Detectives say they observed red markings on Burgos-Aviles’ arms.
  • WATCH: Mistress & Child Murder Trial: Day 3

DAY 2 – 6/27/23

  • Jurors see surveillance video of Burgos-Aviles arriving home at 10:27 a.m. and leaving his home ten minutes later on the day of the murder.
  • Grizelda Hernandez’s best friend testifies that she encouraged Grizelda to get a restraining order after Burgos-Aviles sent her a threatening message.
  • Grizelda Hernandez knew little about Burgos-Aviles and began searching the internet for information and his address to serve child support paperwork. She discovered that he was married with two children during the search.
  • Cell phone data was extracted from the phones belonging to Grizelda Hernandez, Dominic Hernandez, and the defendant.
  • Border Patrol Agent describes finding Dominic’s body in a bushy area near the Rio Grande River.
  • The defense attempts to show that the Border Patrol Agents’ testimony changed after learning their supervisor was the main suspect in the murders.
  • An unsolicited, tearful response from a witness causes a strong emotional response from the victim’s family when he stated, “we’re supposed to be the good guys.”
  • WATCH: Mistress & Child Murder Trial: Day 2

DAY 1 – 6/26/23

  • The jury hears opening statements
  • Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles allegedly lured Grizelda Hernandez and her one-year-old son, Dominic, to Father McNaboe Park in northwest Laredo.
  • Grizelda Hernandez was stabbed 27 times. Her injuries were to her head, face, chest, back, arms, and hands.
  • “The evidence will show this baby (Dominic) was being hunted. Not by a creature or animal, but by his own father,” D.A. Isidro Alaniz said during his opening statement.
  • Dominic Hernandez was stabbed twice, once to the chest and once to his neck.
  • A toxicology test was not requested during the autopsy of Dominic Hernandez to determine the injury to his left thigh.
  • Burgos-Aviles met his son for the first time in March 2018. The meeting was cut short because Dominic had an injury to his left thigh which doctor’s describe as a spider bite.
  • Grizelda Hernandez met “Anthony Burgos” online in 2015.
  • Burgos-Aviles was married with two children, ages 10 and 3, at the time of the murder. His wife is also a Border Patrol agent.

 

