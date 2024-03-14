Verdict reached in trial of man that ‘snapped’ after finding victims together

GREEN BAY (Court TV) — A Wisconsin man has been found guilty of murdering two women after finding them engaged in sexual conduct.

A jury convicted Richard Sotka of the 2023 murders of 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski and 53-year-old Paula O’Connor in Green Bay. Sotka and Cegelski had been dating for a short time at the time of the killings. A criminal complaint described O’Connor as Cegelski’s best friend.

Sotka, who had just moved into the residence with Cegelski, said he “just snapped” when she told him to leave and an argument ensued. He claimed he was “humiliated” by finding the women together and had nowhere to go because his personal GPS monitor from another pending case was registered to the residence.

At the time of his arrest, Sotka claimed he couldn’t remember many details about the killings, but admitted to using a knife. At trial, his defense argued he didn’t have the intent to kill them, reports Scripps News Green Bay.

Sotka was convicted of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. A sentencing date has not been set.