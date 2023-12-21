Vin Diesel accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Posted at 6:18 PM, December 21, 2023

By Scripps News Staff

LOS ANGELES (Scripps News) — Actor Vin Diesel is accused of sexually assaulting a former employee in a newly filed lawsuit.

FILE – Vin Diesel poses during the premiere of Fast and Furious 8, in Paris, April 5, 2017. The actor has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010. Astra Jonasson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, alleging that Diesel forced himself onto her in a hotel suite in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Asta Jonasson, TV and film industry professional, alleges Diesel groped her in a Georgia hotel room in 2010.

Vanity Fair, which obtained the court documents, reported that Jonasson also accused Diesel of engaging in lewd acts in front of her.

According to the filing, the incident occurred during filming for Diesel’s film “Fast Five.” According to reports, Jonasson was working as Diesel’s assistant at the time.

Hours after leaving Diesel’s hotel room, Jonasson said she received a call from Diesel’s sister, who informed her that she was being fired.

“It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful—Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults,” the lawsuit reportedly states.

The incident at the hotel was not the first time Jonasson rejected advances while working for Diesel. The lawsuit claims a supervisor at One Race, the production company Diesel founded, summoned her to his hotel room and told her to get into bed with him. The lawsuit states that Jonasson immediately exited the room.

Diesel has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

This story was originally published by Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

former President Donald Trump wears a blue suit and tie as he sits in a NY courtroom

Trump’s lawyers tell court to stay out of 2020 election case immunity dispute

President Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to intervene in a dispute over whether he can face criminal charges. More

A basketball player smiles at the camera

Police: Pro basketball player admitted to planning woman’s murder

Police said Chance Comanche and his girlfriend exchanged several messages about Marayna Rodgers' disappearance, including a coffin emoji. More

Bo Dukes booking photo

Man imprisoned in Tara Grinstead death pleads guilty to unrelated rapes

Bo Dukes pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with intent to rape. His sentence will not add to the time he's already serving. More

TRENDING

Splitscreen of Matt Johnson reporting and Lindsay Shiver leaving court.
a police cruiser is parked outside of a building that says 'police department'
Brice Rhodes sits in court
Verdict announced in Rhodes.

LATEST NEWS

Vin Diesel smiles at the camera in a tux
Paul Ferguson sits in court
Steven Lawson appears on a computer screen in court

SCRIPPS NEWS

Vin Diesel accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit
4 teens arrested in connection to 17-year-old's murder in Phoenix
Body-camera footage shows police response to active shooter at UNLV