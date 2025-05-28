Accident Reconstructionist Explains John O'Keefe's Injuries

An accident reconstructionist in Karen Read's retrial offers insight into how a vehicle could have caused the scratches to John O'Keefe's arm. Plus, President Donald Trump pardons reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. (5/28/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes ,

Latest Videos

Split screen karen read and Judson Welcher

'Let's Get Back To Reality': Expert Suggests Karen Read's Lexus Could Launch to Space

Lindsay Clancy appears at hearing

Lindsay Clancy Appears Remotely At Pretrial Hearing

maxwell anderson and his defense attorney

Defense: 'No Reason' for Maxwell Anderson to 'Commit a Crime Like This'

Maxwell Anderson listens to opening statements

Prosecution: Maxwell Anderson Tried to Make Sade Robinson Disappear

judson welcher testifies

Expert: Read's Lexus Damage 'Consistent With A Collision'

Graphic image featuring a transcript of part of court testimony

Capricorn Clark: Diddy Threatened to Kill Me Over My Ties to Suge Knight

screen split 3 ways: 1 older male defendant and 2 teenage girl victims

Appellate Attorneys Seek Transcript of Richard Allen's First Court Appearance

young male defendant seated at defense table looks down.

Deadly First Date Murder Trial: Jury Is Seated

courtroom evidence slide reconstruction of a car accident

Reconstructionist: Read Pulled Forward 34 Feet, Then Backed Up 53 Feet

Karen Read's Lexus

Accident Reconstructionist Details Inspection of Karen Read's Lexus SUV

prosecution's case against Karen Read

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Best Moments From the Commonwealth

Henning denied

Judge to Jordan Henning: 'I Do Not Believe You At All'

