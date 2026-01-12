Accused Ohio Couple Killer Michael McKee Makes Court Appearance

Michael McKee, the man accused of killing Ohio couple Spencer and Monique Tepe makes a court appearance and waives his extradition to Ohio. McKee is the ex-husband of Monique. (1/12/26) MORE

Keith Caneiro's family and business accountant Steven Weinstein

Paul Caneiro Took Company Insurance Payments, Put Into Personal Account: CPA

William Brock in court

Defense: 'Sophisticated' Scammers Targeted William Brock

Prosecutor in court

Prosecution: 'A Reasonable Person Wouldn't Shoot An Elderly Woman'

Jury seated in Brendan Banfield's murder trial.

Jury Seated in Brendan Banfield's Au Pair Affair Murder Trial

Paul Caneiro

Paul Caneiro's Defense Points Finger At Second Brother

prosecutor addresses jury

Prosecution: Paul Caneiro Murdered His Brother's Family Before Starting Fires

Nick Reiner conspiracy theory.

Reports: Nick Reiner Believes He's a Victim of 'Conspiracy'

kevin west second police intv

Bodycam: Kevin West Details Affair in Second Interview with Police

Casey Jones testifies

Coworker: After Wife's Death, Kevin West 'Pretended to Cry'

Kathleen Linton testifies in court

'I Was Scared': Coworker Reported Suspicions About Kevin West

