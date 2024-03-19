Affidavit: Kouri Richins' Mother's Former Lover Died of Drug Poisoning

New details are revealed about Kouri Richins' mother, Lisa Darden, including a former romantic partner dying unexpectedly, with her immediate cause of death being drug poisoning from a drug overdose. (3/18/24)   MORE

Julie Grant with Dan Howard and Kenly Howard on the monitor behind her.

Julie Grant: Regardless of Verdict, Dan Howard Was Guilty of Abuse

defense attorney delivers closing argument

Jealous Ex-Trooper Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

prosecutor delivers closing argument

Jealous Ex-Trooper Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

attorney speaks to judge

Defense Explains Defendant Daniel Howard's Arrest At Airport

dan howard mugshot

Ex-Trooper On Trial For Wife's Death Arrested At Airport

witness testifies

Jealous Ex-Trooper Murder Trial: Neighbors Testify About Prior Incident

Wyatt Howard testifies

Wyatt Howard Testifies to Previous Incident with Gunfire in the House

Chris McCullough testified in ocurt

Jealous Ex-Trooper Murder Trial: Defense Witness Admits Watching Livestream

Dan Howard's father, John, is cross examined in the Jealous Ex-Trooper Murder Trial, where his son Dan is accused of killing his estranged wife.

Jealous Ex-Trooper Murder Trial: Defendant's Father is Cross Examined

John Howard, ex-Idaho trooper Dan Howard's father takes the stand.

Jealous Ex-Trooper Murder Trial: Defendant's Father Takes the Stand

Scott Peterson, who's currently serving a life sentence, is being represented by the Los Angeles Innocence Project.

LA Innocence Project Claim Evidence Prove Scott Peterson's Innocence

