Alan Jackson to Represent Nick Reiner After Arrest in Killing of Parents

Alan Jackson, who represented Karen Read, will now represent Nick Reiner, who is in custody in connection to the alleged double homicide of his father and mother, Rob and Michele. (12/16/25) MORE

Stephanie Taconi presents the State's closing argument in Maya Hernandez's trial

State: Maya Hernandez Left Amillio and Mateo 'Trapped in an Inferno'

Nick Reiner charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder

Alan Jackson to represent Nick Reiner

Author Charles Bosworth Jr., who co-authored 'Who killed JonBenét Ramsey?' joins Court TV

JonBenét Ramsey Murder: Author Discusses Theory on Her Killing

Maya Hernandez takes the stand in her own defense

What does Nick's history tell us about the allegations he faces?

paul hick sinterview

The jury gives their sentence recommendation in the penalty phase of Jason Banegas' murder trial

Nick Reiner is 'responsible' for death of parents

Jason Banegas in court

prosecutor addresses court

Brown University shooting

