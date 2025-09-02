Analyzing Donna Adelson's Body Language In Court

- Watch Live
Vinnie Politan and his guests analyze Donna Adelson's body language during her trial for conspiring to murder her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. Plus, the biggest moments from Cardi B's testimony in her civil trial are shown. (9/02/25) MORE
