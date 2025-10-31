Interview with a Killer Banner - Rachel Wade

Andrews Details Abuse At Hands of Boyfriend: 'He Beat Me for 20 Minutes'

Julio Foolio murder defendant Alicia Andrews testified about abuse she suffered at the hands of Isaiah Chance, including a beating that lasted 20 minutes. Jurors saw photos of her injuries. Andrews said Chance controlled her wardrobe too. (10/31/25)

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem

On cross, Alicia Andrews' lies to police about the trip where Julio Foolio was killed were exposed. She admitted lying about who was at the Airbnb and claiming she didn't recognize a co-defendant despite having tattoos of his gang name.

Julio Foolio Murder Defendant Caught Lying About 'Reconciliation Trip'

Alicia Andrews said she was unaware of murder plot against rapper Julio Foolio. She described hearing gunshots but not knowing anyone died, and claimed her boyfriend used her phone to communicate with others without her knowledge.

Alicia Andrews Says She Knew Nothing of Julio Foolio Murder Plot

Julio Foolio murder defendant Alicia Andrews testified about abuse she suffered at the hands of Isaiah Chance, including being beaten in a car for 20 minutes straight.

Andrews Details Abuse At Hands of Boyfriend: 'He Beat Me for 20 Minutes'

Julio Foolio was killed in Tampa after posting his location on social media. Three alleged shooters from a suspected rival gang are accused of shooting the rapper. Of the 5 suspects who were arrested, Alicia Andrews is first to face trial.

Alicia Andrews is the First of 5 to Face Trial for Julio Foolio's Murder

Alicia Andrews domestic violence

Julio Foolio Murder Trial: Defendant Alicia Andrews Details Domestic Abuse

Judge conducts formal colloquy of Julio Foolio murder suspect Alicia Andrews, who agrees to testify, confirming no one coerced her and no promises were made. The judge finds her decision knowing and voluntary.

Julio Foolio Murder Defendant: No One Threatened, Pressured or Coerced Me

Dan Markel: Justice served?

Has Justice Been Served in Dan Markel's Murder After Adelson Conviction?

Det. Ramos said Alicia Andrews was part of surveillance team that stalked Julio Foolio leading up to his murder

Officer: Andrews Was Part of Team That Stalked Julio Foolio Before Murder

Det. Ramos said Alicia Andrews seemed

Officer: Foolio Suspect Was Annoyed, Not Fearful, During Interrogation

Det. Juan Ramos admitted Alicia Andrews never confessed to knowing about the Julio Foolio murder plot and was never seen with a gun.

No Confession, No Texts: Officer Admits Lack of Evidence Against Andrews

Outside the jury's presence, the judge admonished defense co-counsel for speaking out of turn, rolling her eyes and making gestures. Julio Foolio's mom's attorney denied defense accusations that he was secretly recording court proceedings.

Judge in Julio Foolio Case: Stop Making Faces, Lose the Attitude

Alicia Andrews stayed at Airbnb posting on Instagram while co-defendants went to Teasers to stalk victim Julio Foolio.

Detective: Andrews Was on Instagram While Co-conspirators Stalked Foolio

