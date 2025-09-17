Assassination of Charlie Kirk: Did Suspect Tyler Robinson Reveal Motive?

Prosecutors revealed a timeline of events from the day Charlie Kirk died, many of which were caught on surveillance. DNA consistent with Tyler Robinson was found on the murder weapon, and Robinson allegedly admitted to the crime in texts. (9/16/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Politics

Donna Adelson reacts to guilty verdict

Donna Adelson Seeks New Trial, Alleges Juror Misconduct, Biased Judge

Memorial of stuffed animals and other baby items celebrating the life of Baby Emmanuel

Could Missing Baby Emmanuel's Parents Be On the Verge of a Plea Deal?

Tyler Robinson appeared in court virtually

Charlie Kirk Assassination: Tyler Robinson Makes First Court Appearance

A judge has denied an appeal from Lyle and Erik Menende

Judge Denies New Trial for Menendez Brothers

Tyler Robinson update

Tyler Robinson Officially Charged, Could Face Death in Charlie Kirk Murder

Luigi Mangione in courrt

New York Judge Dismisses Two Charges Against Luigi Mangione

Herbert Swilley and victim Tim Smith

Dosed & Choked Murder: Witnesses Provide Insight to Defendant's Marriage

Criminalist Wayne Walker Jr.

Pregnant Mistress Murder: Defendant Was Biological Father of Unborn Child

herbert swilley appears in bodycam

Herbert Swilley Gives Timeline After Deputy Finds Husband's Body

daily trial wrap graphic

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Menendez brothers booking photos

Listen: Audio Released From Menendez Brothers' Parole Board Hearings

Sarah Boone smiles in court.

Sarah Boone Is Now on Her 13th Attorney

