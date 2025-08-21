Austin Drummond Speaks Out From Jail

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Austin Drummond reached out to Scripps News' Nick Beres. He insisted he didn't kill his girlfriend's family. Drummond said he was working undercover, but his cover was blown. When the murders occurred, he said he ran because he was scared. (8/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?