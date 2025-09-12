Authorities Announce Arrest of Suspect Tyler Robinson in Charlie Kirk's Killing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Authorities hold a press conference to announce the arrest of Tyler Robinson, the suspect who allegedly shot and killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University. (9/12/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?