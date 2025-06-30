Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: 3 PA Witnesses Object to Testifying in Idaho

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Three witnesses from Pennsylvania who have been subpoenaed to testify in Bryan Kohberger's trial in Idaho, appeared without counsel representing themselves, voiced their objection to testifying at the trial. (6/30/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?