Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: 3 PA Witnesses Object to Testifying in Idaho

Three witnesses from Pennsylvania who have been subpoenaed to testify in Bryan Kohberger's trial in Idaho, appeared without counsel representing themselves, voiced their objection to testifying at the trial. (6/30/25) MORE

Victim's Family 'Furious' with State, Calls Kohberger News 'Unexpected'

Bryan Kohberger Accepts Plea Deal

Preppy Party Murder: Raul Valle Says Jack Snyder 'Tossed a Knife To Me'

Raul Valle Defense Seeks Acquittal, State Says Stabbings Were Intentional

Eyewitness: Raul Valle Went After Jimmy McGrath 'With A Purpose'

Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: 3 PA Witnesses Object to Testifying in Idaho

Bryan Kohberger Trial: Defense Witnesses Push Back on Testifying

Witness: Raul Valle Lunged at James McGrath, Stabbed Him, Then Fled

Jury Selection Begins Tuesday in Widow's Words Murder Trial

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Day 6 Pivotal Moments

Witness: 'Valle Wasn't Looking For Anything Peaceful'

Preppy Party Murder Trial Witness: I Gave Raul Valle the Knife

