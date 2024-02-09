Carjacking at Gunpoint Turns Out to Be Elaborate Proposal

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Who says romance is dead? A boyfriend and girlfriend were stopped at a red light when masked men with guns surrounded their car. It turned out to be a faux carjacking; it was all an elaborate proposal staged by the guy. (1/29/24)
Do you want to continue watching?