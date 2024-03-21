Carlee Russell Enters Plea in Fake Abduction Case

Russell pled guilty to filing a false police report and falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement. She won't go to jail, but will get a 6-month suspended jail sentence, be put on probation, pay restitution and do community service. (3/21/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Carlee Russell at her plea hearing.

Carlee Russell Enters Plea in Fake Abduction Case

Nashville river where the search for Riley Strain continues.

Was a Homeless Man Wearing Riley Strain's Shirt?

Julie Grant with a picture of Madeline Soto on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'Pants On Fire, Jennifer Soto!'

Karen Read in court for a pretrial hearing on March 20, 2024.

Karen Read Pretrial Hearing: Lawyers Argue Over New Discovery Motions

Splitscreen of Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin Plea Deal Offer Withdrawn Last Year

Charlie Adelson's latest mug shot after being put in administrative confinement.

Charlie Adelson is In 'Administrative Confinement': What Caused This?

Madeline Soto family photo.

Madeline Soto Case: Court TV Returns to Where Teen's Body Was Found

Riley Strain family photo.

Missing College Student Riley Strain's Bank Card Recovered

Julie Grant with surveillance vid of Riley Strain on the monitor behind her.

Julie Grant: What Happened to Riley Strain?

GFX of Stephan Sterns with a list of the new charges.

The Murder of Madeline Soto: May 13 Trial Date Set for Stephan Sterns

Julie Grant with Ethan Crumbley's writings on the monitor.

Julie Grant Says Shooter Wanted to Get Caught So He'd Be Committed

Michigan prosecutor delivers closings in the case against James Crumbley.

State: You Suspect He's the Shooter and Wait 14 Minutes to Call 911?!?

