Chad Daybell's Colleague Joins Court TV to Discuss Religious Beliefs

Chad Daybell's religious beliefs are discussed by a panel, including religious author and acquaintance of Daybell, Eric J. Smith and Lori Vallow Daybell's cousin, Megan Conner. (4/1/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

interior of courtroom

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Jury Selection Enters Day 2

juror speaks to courttv

McCallum Jury Foreman: Brutality Was Something Out Of a Movie

Larry Millete, who is charged with murder in the disappearance of his wife, Maya Millete, has a readiness hearing on April 2.

Larry Millete, Charged in Wife's Murder, Has Readiness Hearing April 2

The panel discuss Alex Murdaugh's fall from grace and wonder how he went from being a successful attorney to having to serve decades in prison for his crimes.

Examining the Rise and Fall of Alex Murdaugh

Attorney Eric Bland, who represented victims of Alex Murdaugh, joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan.

Attorney Who Represented Alex Murdaugh's Victims Joins Court TV

Religious author and acquaintance of Chad Daybell, Eric J. Smith, joins Vinnie Politan to discuss Daybell's religious beliefs.

Chad Daybell's Colleague Joins Court TV to Discuss Religious Beliefs

Jury selection in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial began Monday.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell's Trial: What Will Be Different?

After a jury deliberated and found Beverly McCallum guilty on both counts, Court TV interviews Prosecutor Doug Lloyd.

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Court TV Interviews Prosecutor Doug Lloyd

A jury deliberated for a little less than two hours before returning a verdict for Beverly McCallum, who was charged with killing her husband by pushing him down the stairs, beating him with a hammer and suffocating him.

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

beverly mccallum appears in court

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Alex Murdaugh appears in court

Alex Murdaugh Sentenced in Federal Court for Financial Crimes

mccallum trial proceedings

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

MORE VIDEOS