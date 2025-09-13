Charlie Kirk Death: How Will Case Against Suspect Tyler Robinson Unfold?

Closing Arguments takes a closer look at the timeline of events surrounding the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Vinnie and guests also discuss how the case against suspected gunman Tyler Robinson will develop inside a court room. (9/12/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Politics

