Convicted Killer Donna Adelson Sentenced For Role in Dan Markel's Murder

Judge Stephen Everett sentences convicted killer Donna Adelson for her role in the murder of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. Adelson was found guilty of plotting Markel's death along with her son, Charlie Adelson. (10/13/25) MORE
