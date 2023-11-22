Cop Rejects Motorist's Sovereign Citizen Defense

- Watch Live
A motorist who was pulled over identified himself to cops as a sovereign citizen. He claimed his status removed him from the jurisdiction of the authorities. He was told that was not a valid excuse for driving without a license. (11/22/23)
