Deadly Birthday Party Crash: Should Family Have Spoken at Arraignment?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge Ashley's thoughts on the situation in which victims' family spoke at an arraignment for a suspect who allegedly killed 2 kids in a drunken crash. In spite of tragedy, should family be allowed to blame someone who's presumed innocent? (4/25/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?