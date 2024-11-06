Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Defense Rests in Delphi Murders Trial

Defense rests in the case against Richard Allen. Cameras and electronics are banned from court, but Court TV Senior Producer Barbara MacDonald is there. Closing arguments expected tomorrow, which means the jury might have the case tomorrow. (11/6/24) MORE

folder icon Murder & Mayhem hashtag icon ,

Latest Videos

Lori Vallow Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell Will Not Represent Herself in Arizona Trial

Heavenly Faith Garfield Sentencing

Defendant in Friends’ Suicide Pact Case Faces Sentencing

Heavenly Garfield Apology

Friends’ Suicide Pact Case: Defendant Makes Tearful Apology

Libby and Abby

Delphi Murders Trial: Defense Rests Its Case-In-Chief

Elizabeth Barrett

Victim's Mothers in Suicide Pact Case Tells Defendant 'I Forgive You'

Heavenly Garfield's Sister

Friends' Suicide Pact Case: Defendant's Family Make Pleas for Leniency

photo of baby and mugshot

Jury Selection Underway in Baby Medicine Manslaughter Trial

Prisoner in a bullet proof vest and jail clothing is led down courthouse steps by armed members of law enforcement.

Defense Rests in Delphi Murders Trial

quinton nixon addresses court

'I'm Not a Monster': Quinton Nixon Addresses Court at Sentencing

Quinton Nixon sits in court

Medical Assistant Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Karen Read sits in a courtroom

Karen Read's Attorneys Present Arguments to State Supreme Court

Middle-aged woman cries on the witness stand.

Burned Alive Murder Trial: Victim's Daughter Recalls Learning Mom Was Hurt

MORE VIDEOS