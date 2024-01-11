Delphi Murders: Defense Says Teens Were Killed in Ritual Sacrifice

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Defense attorneys for suspected Delphi killer Richard Allen claim that members of a pagan Norse religion called Odinism ritualistically sacrificed Indiana teens Abigail Williams and Liberty German. (1/10/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?