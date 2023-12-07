Alleged Delphi Killer moved to new jail amid mental, physical suffering

By BETH HEMPHILL

INDIANAPOLIS (Court TV) — The man accused of killing two Delphi teens has been relocated to a new correctional facility southwest of Indianapolis, according to a transfer notice filed by the Indiana Attorney General.

Judge Frances Gull granted Richard Allen and his former counsel’s request after they filed an emergency order on April 5 to have Allen removed from the Westville Correctional Facility, where he’d been housed since November 3, 2022.

Allen’s former defense team had claimed their client had been suffering mentally and physically from poor conditions at the maximum security prison, including unsuitable living conditions and unfair treatment by guards, some of whom allegedly wore patches linked to a white nationalist group known as “Odinism.” Allen’s former defense asserted in its motion that Odinists were actually responsible for Libby and Abby’s deaths in 2017.

Allen, 51, was moved from Westville Correctional Facility to Wabash Valley Correctional Facility on Dec. 6, according to the notice. Inmate records indicate Allen remains on ‘long-term segregation,’ which means he is kept physically separated from the general offender population, typically in a designated unit.

Allen’s transfer is one of many issues surrounding the former pharmacy tech’s case as he fights to have Judge Gull removed and his former attorneys, Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi, reinstated. Both Judge Gull and AG Todd Rokita rejected Allen’s petition, calling it “improper” and “inappropriate” and stating that the proper avenue would have been for Allen to appeal, which he did not do.

Judge Gull has also doubled down on her claims of gross negligence by Baldwin and Rozzi over the leaked confidential case materials, false information provided to the court and extrajudicial statements that Gull said were likely to prejudice the case.

Judge Gull had denied a request to move Allen’s trial out of Carroll County earlier this year but said all jurors for the case would be brought in from Allen County.

Allen’s trial had been set for Jan. 2024 but was postponed until Oct. 15-31 of 2024 to give Allen’s newly court-appointed public defenders, Robert Scremin and William Lebrato, time to prepare for his defense.