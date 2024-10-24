Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Delphi Murders Trial: Defense Renews Effort to Introduce Odinism

Richard Allen's defense renews their effort to introduce the Odinism information into trial, which the judge previously said was not admissible. Allen, through his defense, has argued that the murders were ritual killings. (10/24/24) MORE

folder icon Murder & Mayhem hashtag icon ,

Latest Videos

Richard Allen

Delphi Murders Trial: Defense Renews Effort to Introduce Odinism

Splitscreen of file footale of the Menendez brothers and the Los Angeles DA.

LA DA Recommends Resentencing Menendez Brothers

Anna Maria Barrolt

Menendez Family Murders: Victims' Family Members Speak

2018 Bodycam footage of Boone and Torres

Jury Sees Bodycam Footage From 2018 Incident Between Boone and Torres

female lawyer giving closing argument

Toddler in Landfill Murder Trial: Prosecution’s Rebuttal Closing

Middle-aged, bearded, bald white male witness in a suit and tie testifies animatedly.

Scott Farris Called 911 on His Mom, Melody Farris, Six Times

george gascon and erik menendez

Menendez Brothers: What Does Life Look Like If They Are Released?

bridge guy seen in richard allen trial

Eyewitnesses Recount 'Bridge Guy' in Richard Allen's Trial

Tiffanie Lucas pleads guilty

Tiffanie Lucas Pleads Guilty to Killing Two Young Sons

Lori Vallow Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona Trial Postponed

Splitscreen of 3 people on the stand, two young men and a young woman.

Melody Farris: Each Kid Had Money Motive to Kill Dad

Dr. Julie Harper testifies in court

Doctor Did Not Diagnose Sarah Boone As Narcissist

MORE VIDEOS