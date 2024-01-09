Deobra Redden's Sister Says the System Failed Her Brother

The sister and foster mother of the man who attacked a Las Vegas judge detailed his lifelong struggle with mental illness. They said he was robbed of opportunities from the start, having been born with crack cocaine in his system. (1/9/24)   MORE

