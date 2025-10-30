Detective: Andrews Was on Instagram While Co-conspirators Stalked Foolio

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Det. Ramos said Alicia Andrews stayed at Airbnb posting on Instagram while co-defendants went to Teasers to stalk victim Julio Foolio. Ramos said Sean Gathright texted his girlfriend, not Andrews, asking for intel on victim's location. (10/30/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?