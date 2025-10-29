Born Again Killer

Detective Reveals Phone Records From Night of Julio Foolio Shooting

Det. Juan Ramos detailed crucial phone records and location data from the night Julio Foolio was killed. Evidence shows calls between suspects at 2:08a.m., location sharing and mapping data tracking movements to Teasers nightclub in Tampa. (10/29/25) MORE

Alicia Andrews could be seen in McDonald's drive-thru surveillance footage smoking in the car with codefendant Davion Murphy.

Defendant Seen on McDonald's Drive-Thru Cam Before Julio Foolio Murder

In an intense interrogation, detectives explained to Alicia Andrews how her phone's data placed her at Julio Foolio's murder scene.

Police Grill Julio Foolio Murder Suspect: 'Your Phone Killed You'

Det. Juan Ramos detailed security footage showing the defendants moving bags and equipment into the home of a co-defendant the day before rapper Julio Foolio was killed.

Detective: Suspects Moved Items Into Home Day Before Julio Foolio Murder

Alicia Andrews' defense team accused prosecutors of speaking in an

Murder of Julio Foolio: Defense Says Prosecutors Are 'Disrespectful'

photo found on alicia andrews' phone

Detective Details Evidence Found in Julio Foolio Murder Suspect's Phone

Lori Daybell restitution hearing

Lori Vallow Daybell Ordered To Pay Additional Restitution

Alicia Andrews' trial

The Murder of Julio Foolio: Dramatic Arrest Video Shown in Court

Sgt. Anthony Portman and Officer Bernardo DeJesus

Officers Testify to Crime Scene, Firearms Used in Julio Foolio Shooting

witness

Hotel Guest Describes Julio Foolio Shooting: 'I Thought It Was a Bomb'

Tampa PD Officer Craig Douglas

Officer Describes Gathering Surveillance of Julio Foolio Shooting Aftermath

Officer Miguel Blasini takes the stand

Officer Miguel Blasini Details Response to Julio Foolio Shooting

