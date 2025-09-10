Donald Trump on Charlie Kirk: 'The Great... Legendary Charlie Kirk Is Dead'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
President Donald Trump reacts to the news of Charlie Kirk's death, 'The great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead.' The conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University. (9/10 MORE
Do you want to continue watching?