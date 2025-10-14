Donna Adelson Speaks at Hearing, Sentenced to Life in Prison

After being convicted of Dan Markel's murder in September, Donna Adelson spoke before being sentenced to life in prison by Judge Stephen Everett. Philadelphia woman Kada Scott has been missing since Oct. 4. (10/13/25) MORE

Judge Stephen Everett sentences Donna Adelson

Convicted Killer Donna Adelson Sentenced For Role in Dan Markel's Murder

Donna Adelson addresses court

Donna Adelson Addresses Court: 'I Would've Stopped [Markel's Murder]'

Harvey Adelson

Harvey Adelson: 'Biased Judge, Jury Were Influenced by One-Sided News Pieces'

Donna Adelson to be sentenced

Donna Adelson To Be Sentenced Monday

Donna Adelson in wheelchair

New Video Shows Emotional Donna Adelson in Wheelchair After Verdict

splitscreen

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Jury Says They're Deadlocked

Defense attorney David Hill

Defense: The State Has No 'Hard Proof' of Jeffrey Spence's Guilt

Jeffrey Spence - (States' Closing Argument)

State: 'There's A Lot Of Evidence... Everything Points to Jeff Spence'

Donna Adelson reacts to hearing the verdict

Donna Adelson Denied Acquittal, New Trial, and Leave to Interview Jurors

Carolyn Aguayo, defendant Jeffrey Spence's daughter

Jeffrey Spence's Daughter: 'I Saw an Anger and a Violence in His Eyes'

Caitlin Spence on the stand

Caitlin Spence Testifies Against Her Own Father

Brad Johnson

Officer Details Finding $38K, Gold In Jeffrey Spence's Safe Deposit Boxes

