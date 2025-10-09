Donna Adelson To Be Sentenced Monday

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Donna Adelson will return to a courtroom on Monday for her formal sentencing for the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel. Adelson became the fifth person convicted for the murder-for-hire of her former son-in-law. (10/9/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?