Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Timeline of Events

Jury selection for the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial starts next week. Chad Daybell is charged with murder and conspiracy in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy, and the youngest children of his second wife. (3/21/24)   MORE

Jury selection for the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial starts next week for Chad Daybell.

Julie Grant with a picture of Kendy Howard on the monitor.

Julie Grant: May Kendy Howard Finally Rest in Peace

Will Chad Daybell point the finger at Lori Vallow and her brother, Alex?

Will Chad Daybell Point Finger at Lori Vallow and Her Brother, Alex?

A jury deliberated for over eight hours before returning a verdict for Dan Howard, an ex-trooper accused of killing his wife, Kendy Howard.

Jealous Ex-Trooper Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Investigators believe that Lisa Darden was possibly involved in planning and orchestrating her son-in-law, Eric's death.

Investigators: Lisa Darden Possibly Orchestrated Son-in-Law's Death

Julie Grant with Dan Howard and Kenly Howard on the monitor behind her.

Julie Grant: Regardless of Verdict, Dan Howard Was Guilty of Abuse

defense attorney delivers closing argument

Jealous Ex-Trooper Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

New details are revealed about Kouri Richins' mother, Lisa Darden.

Affidavit: Kouri Richins' Mother's Former Lover Died of Drug Poisoning

prosecutor delivers closing argument

Jealous Ex-Trooper Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

attorney speaks to judge

Defense Explains Defendant Daniel Howard's Arrest At Airport

dan howard mugshot

Ex-Trooper On Trial For Wife's Death Arrested At Airport

witness testifies

Jealous Ex-Trooper Murder Trial: Neighbors Testify About Prior Incident

