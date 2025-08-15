Eric Sweeney Pleads Guilty to Murders of Sister-In-Law, Young Nephews

Eric Sweeney, 19, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder and a charge of falsifying physical evidence. Prosecutors said Eric killed Kassandra Sweeney and her sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 23-month-old Mason, on August 3, 2022. MORE

Eric Sweeney appears in court

