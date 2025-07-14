Ethan Chapin's Parents React to Bryan Kohberger's Guilty Plea

Jim and Stacy Chapin speak with ABC News for the first time since the surprising and shocking guilty plea deal by their son's killer, Bryan Kohberger. Ethan and three other University of Idaho Students were found stabbed to death. (7/14/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem ,

