Ethan Chapin's Parents React to Bryan Kohberger's Guilty Plea

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jim and Stacy Chapin speak with ABC News for the first time since the surprising and shocking guilty plea deal by their son's killer, Bryan Kohberger. Ethan and three other University of Idaho Students were found stabbed to death. (7/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?