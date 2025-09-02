Family Friend: Harvey and Donna Adelson's Vietnam Trip Was 'Temporary'

Ron Gutterson, a family friend says that Harvey and Donna Adelson's Vietnam trip was 'temporary' and that they would've 'moved heaven and earth' to return from Vietnam. Donna was trying to board a flight to Vietnam when she was arrested. (9/2/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire ,

Latest Videos

Donna Adelson's friend, Ann Cunningham

Donna Adelson's Friend Re-Called to Discuss Calls After Dan Markel's Death

Ron Gutterson

Family Friend: Harvey and Donna Adelson's Vietnam Trip Was 'Temporary'

Jake Haro

Missing Baby Emmanuel's Father, Jake Haro Speaks From Behind Bars

Lawrence Dority speaks before sentencing

Lawrence Dority Seeks Mercy at Sentencing for Ex-NBA Player's Murder

Adriean Payne's loved ones spoke at the sentencing hearing for Lawrence Dority. The former NBA player's girlfriend, Tara Walker, spoke of the heartbreak of raising a son without a dad.

Ex-NBA Player's Girlfriend: Our Son 'Doesn't Know His Dad Because of You'

Lawrence Dority's godfaher asks for leniency

Anguished Family Members Beg for Leniency as Lawrence Dority Is Sentenced

Donna Adelson's

'Jail Daughter': Donna Adelson Wrote Script She Wanted Me to Recite

jailhouse informant patricia byrd

Informant: Donna Said 'Yes' When Asked if She Did What She Was Accused Of

Lawrence Dority was sentenced to life in prison for murdering former NBA player Adreian Payne.

Florida Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing Ex-NBA Player Adreian Payne

close up of Donna Adelson's day planner

Tag # of Dan Markel's Honda Accord Listed in Donna Adelson's 2014 Planner

female defendant in court

Donna Adelson Visibly Shakes While Listening to Jailhouse Call

Judge Stephen Everett addresses gallery

Judge Admonishes Gallery Before Adelson Trial Testimony

MORE VIDEOS