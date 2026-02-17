Family Members Cleared as Suspects in Nancy Guthrie Case

- Watch Live
The Guthrie family members are cleared as suspects after weeks of speculation. No suspects have been identified nor have any arrests been made. Admitted hitman, Henry Tenon wants to withdraw his guilty plea in Jared Bridegan’s murder. (2/17/26) MORE
