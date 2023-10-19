Glock in a Box: Cops find gun in pizza box during traffic stop

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
In what began as a routine traffic stop, deputies found drugs, weapons, and a pizza box in a car. They opened the box and discovered a GUN on top of the pizza pie! Our question is: Is this STILL better than putting pineapple on pizza? (10/19/23)
Do you want to continue watching?