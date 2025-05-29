Harmony Montgomery's Mother Awarded $2.25M in Civil Settlement

The State of New Hampshire has agreed to pay $2.25M to Crystal Sorey, whose 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, was killed by her father. Sorey argued that social workers ignored signs that Adam Montgomery was abusing the little girl. (5/28/25) MORE

Child Abuse, Civil Lawsuits, Domestic Violence, Killer Parents, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

splitscreen: young guy looks defiant in court?young woman sobs in court

Harmony Montgomery's Mother Awarded $2.25M in Civil Settlement

woman with a ponytail, bangs and a cardigan walks outside

NICU Nurse Charged with Abusing Babies Has Nursing License Suspended

harmony montgomery

Uncovering How Adam Montgomery Got Custody of Harmony

kimberly sullivan's attorney

Kimberly Sullivan's Attorney: 'No Evidence Anyone Held (Stepson) Captive'

erin strotman enters court

Erin Strotman Remains Free On Bond After New Child Abuse Charges

older woman looks downtrodden, has lots of purple eyeliner drawn in the shape of a fish

Woman Accused of Holding Stepson Captive Wants Bond Modified

man in orange prison jumper looks directly at camera as he walks by

Murder of Madeline Soto: Stephan Sterns Testifies at Motions Hearing

splitscreen: handsome news anchor/man in a suit on the set of a tv news show

Captive Stepson Case: Kimberly Sullivan's Attorney Talks to Court TV

photo shows interior of messy home

Photos Show CT House Of Horrors Where Man Was Allegedly Held Captive

carpeted staircase in a filthy house

Attorney for Woman Accused of Holding Stepson Captive Speaks Out

Kimberly Sullivan

Captive Stepson Trial: Kimberly Sullivan Arraigned

ruby franke graphic

Ruby Franke Case Sparks Change in Utah State Law

MORE VIDEOS