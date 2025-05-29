Harmony Montgomery's Mother Awarded $2.25M in Civil Settlement

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The State of New Hampshire has agreed to pay $2.25M to Crystal Sorey, whose 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, was killed by her father. Sorey argued that social workers ignored signs that Adam Montgomery was abusing the little girl. (5/28/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?