How Damaging Is Transcript of Jose Soto-Escalera's Conversations?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Inside the transcript of a conversation where Jose Soto-Escalera appears to plot the murder of his mistress, Tania Wise. Plus, convicted killer mom Leilani Simon is asking for a new trial. (9/19/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?