How Damaging Is Transcript of Jose Soto-Escalera's Conversations?

Inside the transcript of a conversation where Jose Soto-Escalera appears to plot the murder of his mistress, Tania Wise. Plus, convicted killer mom Leilani Simon is asking for a new trial. (9/19/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Defense Closing Arguments

State's closing argument in FL v. Soto-Escalera

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: State’s Closing Arguments

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

Officials Say They Found Remains of Travis Decker, Accused of Killing Daughters

Missing 15-Year-Old Girl's Decomposing Body Found in D4vd's Tesla

Leilani Simon, Convicted of Killing Toddler Son, Seeks New Trial

Nurse Accused of Poisoning Friend For Insurance Payout Is Denied Bail

Ex-Wife of Herbert Swilley's Defense's Alleged Alternative Suspect Testifies

Detective Breaks Down Surveillance Video, Phone Data of Herbert Swilley

Soto-Escalera Transcript: No One is Going to Be Looking for Her (Tania Wise)

Medical Examiner Says Victim 'Tim Smith's Neck Has Been Broken'

Swilley Daughter Thought Dad and Tim's Sex Apartment Was a Massage Parlor

